PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

GEF stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

