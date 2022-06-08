Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,102 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Exelixis by 53.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,225 shares of company stock worth $1,610,649. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

