PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

NYSE:TFX opened at $285.33 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

