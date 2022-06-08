Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

ACIW stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

