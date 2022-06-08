PDT Partners LLC Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $572.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

