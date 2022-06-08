PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Brightcove worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $65,054.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,266,392.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,342 shares of company stock valued at $267,569. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $292.93 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

