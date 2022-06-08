PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

