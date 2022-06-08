PDT Partners LLC Acquires 3,385 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 112,420 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,421.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

