Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,793 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veritone by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.27. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,880. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

