Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 493.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $561.14.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

