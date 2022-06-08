Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

