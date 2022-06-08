LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of LendingTree worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $228.81. The stock has a market cap of $793.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.62.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

