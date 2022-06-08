Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 782.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Endava by 17.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after buying an additional 59,187 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Endava by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Endava by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 325,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Endava by 406.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 205,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Endava stock opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

