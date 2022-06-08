Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 145,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steven Madden by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.