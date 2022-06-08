Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 290.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of OXM opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

