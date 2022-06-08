33,600 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

