Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 36,604 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,045. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $161.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.