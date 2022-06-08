Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 532.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $473.44 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day moving average of $450.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,784,238.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

