Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 755,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

