Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 166.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

LMND stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.