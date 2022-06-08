Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Horizon stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

