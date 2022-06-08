American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $47,994.73 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Well by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of American Well by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

