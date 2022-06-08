Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,010,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000.

NASDAQ HAIAU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

