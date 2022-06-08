Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBSW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 152.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 355,717 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

