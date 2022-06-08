Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 48,859 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Accolade worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Accolade by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Accolade by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

ACCD stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.