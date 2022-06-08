FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 606.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $248.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

