Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.49% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 474,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $408.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

