Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 26,605 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 26,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,201.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,234,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRRP opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

