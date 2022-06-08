Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 265,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after buying an additional 120,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allakos by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 257,014 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.89). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

