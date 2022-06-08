Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Cowen cut their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

