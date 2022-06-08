TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,480,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,849,446.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

TELA stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.