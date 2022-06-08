Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

