PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.63. 13,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 313,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

