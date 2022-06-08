Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average is $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

