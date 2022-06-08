Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,302.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,789 shares of company stock worth $1,901,885 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.