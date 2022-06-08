Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Commerce Bank grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

