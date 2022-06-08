Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,592 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

NYSE TBI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.