Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 31,377 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $82.86.

