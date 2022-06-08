Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,382 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $470,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE OMI opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

