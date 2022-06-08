Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Surmodics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Surmodics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Surmodics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

