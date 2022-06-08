Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,100 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

