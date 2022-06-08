Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,650 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.06.

AVB opened at $204.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $197.62 and a one year high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

