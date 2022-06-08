System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,700,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on SST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,224,681.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at $841,000.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

