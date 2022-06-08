Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,835 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Medpace worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $168.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.48.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

