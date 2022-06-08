Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $245.44.
Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.
A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
