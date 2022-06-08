Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 11,677.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Buckle stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

