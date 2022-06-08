Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,141 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

FE stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

