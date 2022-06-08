Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.25%.

BBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

