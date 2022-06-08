Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CAE were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

