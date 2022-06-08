Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,665 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

